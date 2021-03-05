An enchanting cottage complete with vaulted drawing room, stone fireplace and gothic windows

Rachael Turner explores the unique period home in a thriving village location.

Christmas Cottage in Sherfield English, Romsey, has been lovingly extended, with developments featuring beautiful oak carpentry and stone masonry to reflect its original heritage.

The six-bedroom home set in 1.5 acres and is listed with Charters for £2,100,000.

An open plan kitchen-living room, featuring full-width windows overlooking the pretty courtyard, leads to the drawing room. Here, vaulted oak beams and stone architraving provide a backdrop to a striking stone fireplace.

Period rooms, including a snug with Inglenook fireplace, are complemented by more contemporary spaces, such as an open-plan library and vaulted glass walkway.

There are six large bedrooms and five bathrooms, each traditionally-styled. The main bedrooms feature balconies to enjoy views over the rear garden.

The basement provides opportunities for a gym, cinema or games room, while there is office or further bedroom above the double garage.

The secluded grounds are surrounded by mature woodland. The outside space includes a small paddock, generous parking and a large courtyard.

Christmas Cottage is positioned on a quiet lane in Sherfield English. The village has a thriving pub, The Hatchet, a shop, village hall and Post Office, as well as a choice of tea rooms.

Sherfield English, Romsey: What you need to know

Location: The village is located on the A27, a short drive from Southampton and the market town of Romsey.

Culture: Sherfield English appears in Domesday Book of 1086 as the manor of Sirefelle, derived from the Anglo-Saxon scir feld, which means "bright open land".

Things to do: Romsey is a pretty historic market town set on the banks of the River Test, with plenty of boutique shops, cafes and restaurants. Walkers can enjoy the beautiful surrounding countryside including the nearby New Forest, which is a short drive away.

