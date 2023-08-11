An exemplary Tudor manor for sale in St Albans where Charles II was a regular guest

Fine period architecture, private fishing from your own garden and sweeping grounds come together at Manor Garden House — and you can still be in London in half an hour.

A ‘most elegant’ Grade II*-listed family home set in wonderful grounds, Manor Garden House does exactly what it says on the tin — five bedrooms of Tudor manor living in pleasant gardens and ground of about two-thirds of an acre in the market town of St Albans.

The property arrives on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £4.25 million.

Originally built as the Angel Inn, likely in the 17th century, it was rumoured that the property was one of Charles II’s favourite overnight spots on journeys out of the capital.

Beautifully presented with plenty of 17th- and 18th-century architectural highlights, the property now boasts some 3,300sq ft of sensitively modernised yet characterful living over two floors.

The ground floor immediately opens up into a spacious reception hall, from which you can access the generously-sized dining room, study and sitting room. The kitchen/breakfast room is situated off from the dining room and serves as a more informal family space with access outside.

The gardens, which extend outwards from the back of the house, consist of a mix of lawned areas and more formal seating areas framed by a parterre-style topiary garden, and include a private right to fish the River Ver, a chalk stream that is ‘particularly favourable’ to brown trout.

The property is located on Fishpool Street — a ‘highly regarded road’ within St Albans. Access and transportation links are, unsurprisingly, very good. The main line station can be found just over a mile away which runs services to London St Pancras in about 20 minutes, as well as direct trains to the City.

Equally, if travelling by car, the M25 and M1 are both just several miles away and Luton and Heathrow airports mean international travel is (almost) on your doorstep.

Manor Garden House is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £4.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.