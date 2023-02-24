An exquisite home near Canterbury that dates back to the 14th century is now for sale for £2.75 million

Those seeking lots of open living space, glorious gardens, extra accommodation and hidden delights need look no further than The Deanery, in Kent.

A true flower in the garden of England, The Deanery, in Chartham near Canterbury, is an ‘exceptional and intriguing home’, say agents, and is listed Grade II*.

It arrives on the market via Strutt and Parker with a guide price of £2.75 million.

With sections dating from all the way back to the 14th century, the property was once home to the Deans of Canterbury Cathedral, but, fear not, it has been more recently renovated, with the house in its current form rebuilt in about 1738.

The red bricked Georgian house is approached via a sweeping gravelled drive, framed by a refined 18th century pillared porch.

Entering the home, you are immediately greeted by the jaw-dropping reception hall. As the largest ‘room’ in the house, the space really sets the tone for what’s to come.

The property boasts a fine example of a bifurcating staircase in the reception hall, ideal for grand entrances to masquerade balls that you may or may not be hosting, as well as four bedrooms, including an enormous principal bedroom suite with a private dressing room.

With a farmhouse-style kitchen (complete with parquet flooring) a study and office, a sitting room — with French doors that lead out to the garden —, plus a scullery, utility, boot room and even a dog room…the accommodation on the ground floor certainly packs a punch.

The three acres of gardens and grounds also play host to a three-bedroom annexe (known as Deanery Cottage), formal lawns, mature trees, a moat and a detached orangery, which contains a mature vine.

The Deanery is located on the outskirts of the village of Chartham, just under five miles from Canterbury, and close to the Kent Downs Area of Natural Beauty.

The village is home to local shops, a primary school, doctor’s surgery and a train station that runs services to London and Ashford.

The Deanery is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.75 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.