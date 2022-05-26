An exquisite three-bed house set within the walls of a Grade I historic Country Mansion in North Yorkshire

Atkinson House first appeared in the pages of Country Life over 50 years ago and its sweeping staircase and spectacular interiors prove it is as timeless as it is elegant.

Set within the Grade I listed walls of Brough Hall in the North Yorkshire village of Richmond is Atkinson House, a truly exquisite property currently on the market via Jackson-Stops for a fixed price of £795,000.

Brough Hall is a grand, country mansion thought to date from the 15th century. It was originally the home of the DeBurgh family before passing to the Lawsons who lived at the property until 1979.

After this time, the property and its numerous outbuildings were transformed into a series of smaller homes and apartments, with Atkinson House located in the western end of the hall.

Atkinson House was first featured in the pages of Country Life 55 years ago, on the 19th October 1967. Similar images from the original publication have been taken to capture the utter timeless quality of the property, and especially highlights the spectacular cantilever staircase, which Country Life first described as ‘a long slow curve of great elegance.’

The words ring as true today as they did 50 years ago, although recent refurbishments have elevated the interiors even further.

Entering into the house you are immediately greeted by the large entrance hall, (along with a wine store and bathroom) from which the cantilever staircase sweeps up to the first floor where a galleried seating area, three bedrooms, sitting room and kitchen are located.

Each room oozes opulence. Large floor to ceiling windows flood the space with natural light; the master suite in particular benefits from three windows and a truly sumptuous en-suite centred around a stand-alone roll top bath.

As well as enjoying 13 acres of parkland as part of the Brough Hall estate, Atkinson House also has a large sweeping south-facing garden with private terrace area.

Atkinson House is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops with a fixed price of £795,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Richmond: What you need to know

Location: North Yorkshire, just to the east of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Darlington is just under 13 miles away and Middlesborough just under 30 miles to the east.

Atmosphere: The town acts as the gateway to the Yorkshire Moors, with an historic castle, cobbled streets and beautiful riverside views.

Things to do: There’s plenty of independent shops and restaurants around the market place; there are also several art galleries, the Georgian Royal Theatre, Richmond Castle, Easby Abbey and of course, the Yorkshire Dales National Park to explore.

Schools: Brompton-on-Swale Church of England Primary School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and Colburn Community Primary School and Michael Syddall Church of England Aided Primary School are both rated ‘good.’

See more property for sale in the area.