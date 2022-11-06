An exquisite waterside home in Cornwall and a Cotswolds mansion, plus four more homes as seen in Country Life

We look at some of the most beautiful homes to come up for sale via Country Life in the past week.

Featured in Grand Designs and Country Life, the only word to describe this home is ‘epic’ — both for its views and the tale of its creation.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Every inch a classic Cluedo-style mansion, albeit one in need of work: there are six ‘principal’ bedrooms and six more described as ‘unrestored’ by the agents. But what a blank canvas upon which to work.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An utterly glorious and secluded location near Porlock is part of the appeal of this wonderfully-renovated house whose floor-to-ceiling windows really make the most of the views. There’s a separate cottage, 27 acres, and more land available as a separate lot.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spectacular double-aspect living space with pitched roof and an open fire is at the heart of this five-bedroom home, whose interiors were designed by Helen Bainbridge.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An incredibly pretty and unusual house in the North Downs, on the southern edge of London near Caterham, with early 19th century grandeur as well as a chapel, pool and tennis court.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A harbourside home in Polruan, just across the estuary from Fowey on Cornwall’s southern coast, that has five bedrooms, an adjoining cottage and the most splendid waterside location imaginable.

For sale with May Whetter & Grose and Jonathan Cunliffe. See more pictures and details for this property.