An incredibly rare opportunity to own a cottage in the grounds of Rievaualx Abbey

Buyers searching for a renovation project within a unique and awe-inspiring setting will be hard-pressed to find a property quite as perfect as Rose Cottage in North Yorkshire.

With the dramatic backdrop of Rievaulx Abbey — which is lit up at night — Rose Cottage in Rievaulx is a rare find, says Rachel Macpherson of Carter Jonas in York. ‘The properties that form this picture-perfect community very rarely come on to the market for sale, as a large number have been in the ownership of local estates for many years.’

The cottage has three bedrooms — all of which enjoy views of the abbey, as well as the surrounding countryside — and a pretty cottage garden. In addition, permission has been granted for a ground-floor side extension to be built. The property is currently on the market via Carter Jonas with a guide price of £600,000.

Internally, everything is in working order, but — and it’s something of a big but — the place is crying out for a refurbishment. Not quite to the extent that the abbey itself is, of course, but from the looks of things it’ll need top to bottom decoration, including a new kitchen and bathroom.

That said, what needs to be done is cosmetic rather than structural, and the makeover will give the new owner a chance to really transform this house into a much-loved home right from the start. What it won’t be, however, is an opportunity for an AirBNB rental: a covenant on the property prohibits its use as a holiday let.

The village of Rievaulx sits in what was once the inner court of the Rievaulx Abbey, one of the most powerful Cistercian abbeys in England.

Built in the 12th century and later abandoned during the dissolution of the monasteries, the dramatic, towering ruins now form a breathtaking backdrop to Rose Cottage’s garden, where mature hedging, trees and a low-level stone wall form much of the outdoor space.

The Abbey is managed by the English Heritage Trust, with tours and a museum open to the public. The wider North York Moors provide a sublime backdrop for further exploration.

Helmsley, three miles away, is the nearest town, with a varied range of shops and amenities. Within the wider area, there is a great range of local restaurants and pubs to discover, plus the coast can be easily reached. Schooling is also excellent, with Ampleforth College, Ryedale Secondary School and Sedbergh School.

This is a rare and exciting chance for buyers to live and make their mark in one of England’s most fascinating and historic sites.

Rose Cottage is currently on the market via Carter Jonas with a guide price of £600,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.