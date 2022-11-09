An ’extremely rare’ chance to own a magical period property with exciting planning permission in the South Down National Park

A dream-like setting, delightful features and the freedom to transform a Grade II listed house into your perfect home await you at Kennards, in the village of Amberley, West Sussex.

Is there anything more satisfying then coming across a great house in need of renovation, and spending the afternoon dreaming of all the ways you could transform it if it were your own?

Make a cup of tea and get your Pinterest board out, as we introduce you to Kennards: a Grade II listed, picturesque thatched property in need of a makeover, currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £1.7 million.

Planning permission has been granted to renovate the existing house and create a link to the utterly charming thatched period barn, located just next to the house, thereby creating lots more comfortable accommodation.

The plans are set to include a large open plan kitchen/dining area with steps down to a vaulted living room and access out onto a patio; a library, study, snug and utility.

Upstairs, the proposed planning allows for four bedrooms — three of which are accessed via two separate stairwells to the first floor, and the remaining ensuite bedroom (or gym) located on the second floor.

Everything here oozes charm, from the gently curved tiled roof and slightly askew doors on the period stable block to the decorative timbers on Kennards façade.

Permission has also been granted to turn the stable block into a two bay carport, and whilst useful, there is so much here that deserves to be preserved and kept in its most original form to keep some of the magic that this property so clearly emulates.

Expressive wooden beams form the bones of the house, whilst two large inglenook fireplaces with bressummer beams create the perfect centre piece, no matter where renovations take you.

Behind a wooden five bar entrance gate you’ll find traditional, well maintained cottage gardens, with views over the Wild Brooks. A small terrace area leads onto lawn and flower beds, separated by box hedging, with space for a bench at the other end to take in the house and pretty views.

Kennards is located in the heart of Amberley, a picturesque village set in the South Down National Park. It’s a highly sought after area to live, thanks to its architectural traditional buildings and cute stone flint and thatched cottages (if Kennards is anything to go by, you know you’re in for a treat).

But there’s more here than first meets the eye, with an award-winning shop and post office, a primary school, an ancient Norman church and two popular pubs. It’s also well connected as the Amberley train station runs services to London Victoria and London Bridge.

Further facilities can be found in Arundel — just six miles away — and the coast is also easily reached where you can sail at Chichester Harbour, Littlehampton and Brighton. There are miles of walking tracks to explore across the South Downs, plus plenty of local golf courses to discover.

This is the sort of property that deserves to be renovated in a way that preserves all of its quirks and charms, as well as honouring its idyllic surroundings.

Kennards is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £1.7 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.