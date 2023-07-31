Little Braxted Mill is a comfortable family home, where ancient machinery and the gentle meandering River Blackwater reminds residents of its former life.

Listed Grade II and near the village of Little Braxted, five-bedroom Little Braxted Mill is a substantial and versatile family home with spacious accommodation throughout.

Arriving onto the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.1 million, Little Braxted Mill as it stands today is thought to have been built circa 1750, although the mill has had many forebears.

Many, many forbears. A mill on this site is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

Set over four storeys (including a spacious attic), the property is a period delight, with plenty of exposed beams, red brick fireplaces and the original axle to the mill wheel still in place.

Although milling stopped in 1886, the mill race passes through the centre of the building and can be seen from a viewing platform on the ground floor. This creates the sound of running water throughout many of the rooms — a relaxing reminder of its former life.

The rest of the entertaining space is cosy yet comfortable. In fact, many of the rooms enjoy a river view and extended views over the garden and surrounding countryside.

Externally, the property is built from half-white timber weatherboard cladding and half-red brick, with a timber-supported lucam — where a hoist, used for winching sacks, was stored.

The gardens extend to just over half an acre and come with river frontage.

Carefully curated over many years, the garden provides all-year colour with climbing roses, clematis, cherry trees and white ribes, among other shrubs and trees. There are also several terraced areas and quiet corners to take in the idyllic surroundings.

Also within the grounds is the Pool House, a useful and versatile space which features a large games room, as well as an indoor exercise pool and a shower room.

Recommended videos for you

Little Braxted village is surrounded by open countryside, providing many walking and cycling trails. Within its confines is a Grade II medieval church and the surrounding villages of Witham and Great Braxted provide day-to-day amenities.

Trains run from Witham to London Liverpool Street in 45 minutes, and the larger towns of Chelmsford (11 miles) and Colchester (13 miles) offer further leisure, shopping and recreational facilities.

Little Braxted Mill is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.1 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.