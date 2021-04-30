An idyllic country house with a touch of Alice in Wonderland in the superb gardens

A pretty, Grade II listed hall house, complete with expansive entertainment spaces and a giant chess board in the garden. Lydia Stangroom jumps down the rabbit hole for a closer look.

With over 14 acres of land, plus numerous outbuildings-including an oasthouse and Kent barn, Great Budds House is the type of property that screams out for large summer garden parties and entertaining.

Complete with a croquet lawn and a giant chess board in the garden, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve stepped into a scene from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Currently for sale with Knight Frank at an asking price of £3,500,000, Great Budds House is a beautiful, Grade II listed period property situated in the idyllic rural country setting of Shipbourne, Tonbridge.

The main house is over 5,000 sq ft, spanning three floors, and has retained many period features, including tall ceilings, exposed beams and a traditional Inglenook fireplace in the drawing room.

Being south facing, the house is exposed to lots of natural sunlight and has a large, elegant conservatory to take full advantage of its situation.

Located to the west of the main house is the oasthouse spanning 2,832 sq ft. Traditionally, oasthouses were used for drying hops during the brewing process, with many now converted into living accommodation.

A real space for entertaining, it boasts a swimming pool, billiard room, sauna, changing facilities, two round bedrooms and a (very) well-sized living area.

To the northwest of the house lies a large, timber frame Kent barn which provides an additional 3,000 sq ft worth of space. Framing a courtyard and the croquet lawn sits an additional two further barns and a stables.

Classed as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and located within conservation grounds, this picturesque property sits harmoniously amongst a large, well-established garden, complete with a tennis court a Victorian style greenhouse and 14 acres of rural countryside to get lost in.

Budds House is currently for sale with Knight Frank at an asking price of £3,500,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Shipbourne: What you need to know

Location: Shipbourne is a village located between the towns of Tonbridge and Sevenoaks with an approximate 15 -20 minute drive to either town.

Shipbourne is located 6 miles from the neighbouring railway station Borough Green & Wrotham that links to Sevenoaks which has direct train links to London.

Atmosphere: Dubbed the most expensive village to live in Kent, there is a popular local pub/ restaurant and a weekly farmers market.

Things to do: Situated within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are plenty of rural walks to enjoy, and the lovely National Trust-run Ightham Mote is close by.

Schools: Shipbourne has its own primary school, Shipbourne County Primary School (rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted). There’s a selection of secondaries in both Tonbridge and not far away in Sevenoaks, while the trio of independent schools at Somerhill are close by in a glorious countryside setting.

