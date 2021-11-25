An idyllic riverside home with a wine cellar to rival Champagne, outdoor bar and balconies overlooking the countryside

Quarry Bank is a wonderful property that sits in a splendid, rural location on the banks of the River Thames. Annunciata Elwes takes a look.

We feel fairly confident in making the claim that this is a house built at the birthplace of Windsor Castle: Quarry Bank was constructed in 1896 on the site of Bisham Quarry, an important medieval source of stone, much of which was used to build the Royal Family’s Berkshire home. Not that it looks like there was ever a quarry here: just a glorious riverside property, currently on the market for £4 million via Hamptons.

Quarry Bank was split into two residences in 1951, but was modernised and returned to a single dwelling about 20 years ago.

It sits on the banks of the Thames at ancient Quarry Wood, about a mile from the pretty market town of Marlow, and has balconies and six bedrooms.

Its 1 1/2 acres include a separate annexe with underfloor heating and a wine cellar built into the chalk hill that maintains similar temperature and conditions to the Champagne region.

There’s also an outdoor bar and covered-dining area and a 100ft mooring.

Marlow: What you need to know

Location: In the Chiltern Hills AONB, just under 5 miles from High Wycombe and approximately 5.7 miles from Maidenhead. Marlow station provides rail links into London Paddington. There are further rail services at High Wycombe and Maidenhead. Heathrow is approximately 25 mile away.

Atmosphere: The sought after town has a bustling and friendly atmosphere, and is known as one of the loveliest locations along the River Thames. The town attracts a great number of visitors thanks to its beautiful settings and is famously known as the place where Mary Shelley finished her gothic novel Frankenstein.

Things to do: The Georgian market town is home to a number of boutique shops, restaurants and cafes. The annual summer regatta is held in June with family races and activities. There are lots of walks to enjoy, including the Thames Path, plus the Pub in the Park festival which is held every September. There are golf courses located at Temple, Harleyford and Henley.

Schools: Schooling in the area is fantastic, including Sir William Borlase in Marlow, Eton College and Wycombe College.

