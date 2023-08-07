An impeccable Somerset Longhouse that’s a treasure trove of delights inside and out

Everything about Knyftons Farmhouse screams perfection. From its exemplary interiors to the one acre of flawless gardens, this is a home to really be proud of.

An ‘impeccable example’ of an Elizabethan Somerset longhouse, Knyftons Farmhouse near Wells can trace its roots all the way back to the 16th century.

The six-bedroom home has benefited since then with some Georgian and Victorian additions and now boasts some 4,000sq ft of living space, packed with period charm and embellished with modern conveniences. It arrives onto the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.575 million.

Within the stone walls, highlights include the 30ft drawing room (the oldest part of the house), which features three oak-frame windows, a substantial and original Dulcote stone fireplace and original elm beams running across the ceiling.

The kitchen/dining room is another highlight, again extending to 30ft, featuring a gas-fired Aga, a cool room, underfloor heating and a double-height, A-frame beamed ceiling.

The elegance continues outside, with the gardens and grounds extending to an acre and featuring plenty of different areas for entertaining, as well as a substantial kitchen garden with 29 raised beds, a wildflower meadow and an orchard with apple and pear trees.

The rear of the property is covered by climbing roses and wisteria, and there’s a little dining area immediately outside the backdoor from which to take it all in. A larger terrace is located through the sublime gardens, meaning there is plenty of space for al fresco dining.

The property lies in the village of Westbury-sub-Mendip — a quiet, tranquil village on the Mendip Hills’s southern slope. As such, the property enjoys expansive views across Glastonbury Tor and the Somerset Levels.

The village is well equipped with a good local primary school, a village shop, post office and a popular pub. More extensive shopping and facilities can be found in the Cathedral city of Wells, Bath and Bristol. Schooling in the area is also excellent, with Millfield, Downside and Kings all easily reached.

Recommended videos for you

With the A303 providing good road links to London and further into the South West, as well as quick train lines, you are well situated to enjoy the serenity and peaceful surroundings of Somerset, whilst also benefiting from great access to the capital and other cities if needed.

Knyftons Farmhouse is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.575 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.