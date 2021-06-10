An impressive family home set within the beautiful surroundings of the Exmoor National Park with spectacular coastal views

Hidden by lush green parkland and moorland, with views over the coast is Treborough Lodge, a private oasis located near the pretty village of Roadwater.

A wonderful country house for sale in Devon has come up via Knight Frank’s Exeter office, which is handling the sale, at a guide price of £3.25m, of pristine Treborough Lodge. Described by selling agent Hamish Humfrey as ‘a good solid house’, it’s set in 20 acres of parkland, gardens, woodland and paddocks near the pretty village of Roadwater, Somerset, in the heart of Exmoor National Park, 20 miles from Taunton.

The striking house, built in the classic Victorian style in 1857, has been meticulously renovated by its current owners, who bought it in 2009 and have added a stable block, oak-framed barn and three-bay stone garage, with planning permission in place for a 2,000sq ft indoor swimming-pool complex.

They have also landscaped the surrounding parkland, clearing overgrown woodland to open up Treborough’s spectacular valley and coastal views.

Treborough Lodge, which is unlisted, offers 8,671sq ft of well-proportioned living-space on three floors, with a reception hall, dining room, drawing room (an impressive part of a 1904 extension), cinema, gym, kitchen/breakfast room and various domestic offices on the ground floor.

Above you will find a principal bedroom suite with a dressing room, bathroom and shower room on the first floor; and four further bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms on the second floor.

Treborough Lodge is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £3.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Roadwater: What you need to know

Location: Roadwater is located on the northern edge of the Exmoor National Park in Somerset, next to the Washford River and 20 miles from Taunton.

Atmosphere: This is a small, pretty village with a local community, with its own cricket pitch, village store, post office and pub.

Things to do: Roadwater is ideally located for those wishing to explore Exmoor either on foot or bike. There are numerous excellent walking/hiking routes — including the famous Coleridge Way. Other attractions include Cleeve Abbey, Torre Cider Farm and the Railway Museum at Washford. There is also an annual village summer fete.

Schools: Old Cleeve C of E Primary School is a good local option, with further primary and secondary options closer to Taunton, including The Castle School and Taunton School International.

