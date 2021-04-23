Best houses for sale in Devon today, from country houses and cottages to a place within a Grade I-listed castle

We pick out some of the finest country houses for sale in Devon today.

Before you get too excited, it’s not the whole castle at that price — but this is pretty special nonetheless. This Grade two-bedroom, ground floor apartment is part of the beautiful, Grade I-listed Flete House, situated deep in the South Hams between Yealmpton and Modbury.

With links to Saxon times, the property features a tennis court and croquet lawn, with access to plenty of walks and a nearby sandy beach.

Previously used as a maternity hospital during the war, the 1,593 sq ft apartment still retains many original period features.

This five bedroom property — somewhere between a huge cottage and a small country house — is set within a private valley spanning over 70 acres of ancient woodland, lakes and waterfalls.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the house is energy efficient and finished to an exquisite standard where immaculate interiors meet exposed wooden beams.

The property also boasts additional thatched cottages and converted thatched stables plus an outdoor swimming pool.

An elegant yet classic country house set within six acres of beautifully landscaped gardens on the outskirts of Dartmoor.

Millaton House is decorated to a superb standard and unites period features with fresh, bright colours for a unique twist.

The whole property oozes luxury, with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and cinema room.

This Grade II listed former vicarage offers over 5,700 sq ft of acommodation with plenty of natural light with large floor to ceiling windows in many of the rooms.

Built in the 18th Century and spanning four floors, the property retains many of its original features including original fireplaces, staircases and decorative door architraves.

With a large, private, south facing garden, there is also the ability to let two parts of the house.

A grand country house situated on the outskirts of South Pool, with direct water access to the Salcombe Estuary.

With exquisite examples of Georgian architecture, Scoble House has transformed over the centuries from a farm, to a gentleman’s house to its current state as a family home.

Period features are a staple feature throughout the property and include Georgian windows and shutters and an inglehook fireplace.

This 19th Century, five bed village house is full of character and charm emphasised by exposed brick archways and great, lofty beams.

Currently set out as two letting units, this property was originally used as one home and could be remodelled back to its original state.

The cosy yet spacious interiors span over 3,000 sq ft and the stone walled country garden offers plenty of space for a vegetable patch and chickens.

