An impressive former stable block that has been redesigned to create two magnificent stone properties with a grand central tower and courtyard

The Old Stables near Newcastle showcases reimagined style and plenty of accommodation in a fantastic commuting location.

Originally part of the Stelling Hall estate, The Old Stables and single-story Stable Cottage form a U-shape around a perfect cobbled courtyard, with the two properties linked by a striking tower with an archway.

The unique property is currently on the market via Finest Properties at a guide price of £1.6 million.

The main house has four bedrooms, the cottage two and, in keeping with the building’s history, there’s a large paddock, modern stables, tack room and hay store beyond the gardens.

Each property has its own drive and private outdoor space and exposed beams and fireplaces blend well with the modern renovation; there’s also a study at the top of the tower with excellent views over the Tyne Valley.

The little village of Newton is a short distance, boasting one of the oldest inns in the county, and Corbridge is under five miles away.

The Old Stables is currently on the market via Finest Properties at a guide price of £1.6 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Newton: What you need to know

Location: Within the Tyne Valley, approximately 15 miles directly West of Newcastle. The village of Corbridge is just under 4 miles away and there are train stations located at Stocksfield, Prudhoe and Riding Mill. Newcastle International Airport is also within easy reach.

Atmosphere: The pretty village is surrounded by countryside, yet easily commutable to and from Newcastle, making it highly desired place to live. There is a village inn which is said to be one of the oldest in Northumberland and the cricket team is reported to be the oldest in the country. The neighbouring village of Corbridge is home to a number of artisan shops, restaurants, supermarkets and doctors surgery.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding countryside or head to Corbridge and Hexham to enjoy the shops and restaurants. The city of Newcastle is easily reached and is home to theatres, art galleries, fantastic bars and restaurants.

Schools: Mowden Hall School, Ovingham Middle School and Ovingham Church of England First School are all located a few miles from the property. Secondary options include Hexham Proiry School — rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Queen Elizabeth High School.

See more property for sale in the area.