An incredible chance to own a totally private waterfront estate in Daphne du Maurier country

Bellscat Farmhouse has been within the same family for almost half a century, and its launch onto the market offers an exciting and unique opportunity to create a home in one of England's most sought-after areas, near Fowey in Cornwall. Penny Churchill takes a look.

The town of Fowey is one of Cornwall’s most charming and historic seaports, which evolved over the centuries from a fisherman’s village to a medieval port and a busy base for pirates. This is Daphne du Maurier country par excellence and the exceptional coastal property has links to the author.

Truro-based agents Lillicrap Chilcott are handling the sale, for the first time in almost half a century, of Grade II-listed Bellscat Farmhouse and its two-bedroom barn set in some 37 acres of undulating grounds and woodland, half a mile inland from pretty creekside Golant on the River Fowey, the first village upstream from the bustling harbour town.

Offers around £2.25m are sought for the captivating small estate, the main house of which is thought to have originally been two cottages, built in about 1840. The farm itself may once have been part of the Menabilly estate owned by the Rashleigh baronets, descendants of John Rashleigh of Penquite House, Bellscat’s nearest neighbour, which can be seen some miles away across the cliffs.

Said to be the inspiration for Manderley in Rebecca, Menabilly was leased in 1943 in a dilapidated state by du Maurier, who restored it and made it her home before returning it to the Rashleighs in 1969.

Bellscat, with its farmhouse and barn, represents an exceedingly rare opportunity to create a magnificent and totally private waterfront estate in a truly spectacular setting, the agents suggest.

Approached off a discreet private lane, its nearly 1,000ft driveway overlooks grounds that include woodland to one side, with tantalising glimpses of the creek through gently descending pasture and paddocks.

At the bottom of the valley is the railway line linking Par with Lostwithiel and, on the other side of the line, a precious sliver of waterside land owned by Bellscat Farm fronts the River Fowey.

The farmhouse currently comprises a kitchen/diner and three reception rooms, with four bedrooms of modest size and two bathrooms on the first floor. The barn, previously used for holiday lets, has a kitchen, a large reception room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both houses now need renovation and refurbishment.

Fowey: What you need to know

Location: The port town is situated at the mouth of the River Fowey in south Cornwall. St Austell is approximately 8 miles away and there are mainline rail services from Par (4 miles) and Lostwithiel (7 miles).

Atmosphere: The epitome of Cornish coastal charm. Fowey continues to be a popular destination for sailors, holiday makers and those looking to escape to the country. The bustling high street is home to a number of independent shops, restaurants and pubs — becoming an epicentre for all things water-based during the summer season.

Things to do: If visiting the nearby spectacular beaches, river and coastal walks seem too obvious, then head to St Catherine’s Castle at the entrance to the Fowey River. There is also a five mile circular ‘creeks and coves’ walk, plus numerous gardens to explore.

Schools: Fowey Primary School and Tywardreath School are both rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews. Secondary options include Fowey River Academy.

