An irresistible thatched cottage ‘as cute as they come’, on sale at £550,000

There are chocolate box cottages — and then there's The Cabin. Lydia Stangroom takes a look.

It’s hard not to fall in love with The Cabin just from the photos alone. I can almost smell the jam being cooked over the Aga in the kitchen, or hear the sound of a crackling fire from the Inglenook fireplace as it lights up the cosy living room; muddy wellies piled up outside the back door after a walk through the country lanes.

Currently on the market with Michael Graham for offers in excess of £550,000, The Cabin is a cute as they come.

It is the type of property one would imagine to live within the pages of a children’s story book, or the setting for a Christmas rom-com much like in The Holiday.

It is a quintessential chocolate box house, with exposed beams decorating every ceiling, with cosy — yet light filled rooms that are true to its style, without feeling stuffy or dated.

Grade II listed, the property is composed of stone under a thatched roof, with exposed floor boards in the bedrooms and bathrooms. The upstairs accommodation is made up of two double bedrooms and a family sized bathroom.

Downstairs is a kitchen/breakfast room with an oil fired Aga plus electric hob; a sitting room with an Inglenook fireplace and bread oven; a dining room — which has a stable door that leads out onto the garden, and a utility room and cloakroom.

Although compact, the cottage comes with 0.34 acres of lawned gardens and fruit trees – including Mulberry. There is also a single garage located to the rear of the property.

Grafton Regis: What you need to know

Location: The village lies between Northampton (10 miles) and Milton Keynes (just under 10 miles). There are mainline rail services from both towns. Towcester is also approximately 6 miles away.

Atmosphere: The small country village is home to a church, village hall and pub. There are bus services which connect it to the surrounding area and nearby Towcester has a number of shops, including a large supermarket.

Things to do: Although the village is small, it it well positioned with easy access to Northampton and Milton Keynes which are home to a large array of shops, restaurants, medical and leisure facilities. Slightly closer is the smaller town of Towcester which has a selection of shops and leisure facilities.

Schools: The local schools are Elizabeth Woodville School, Yardley Gobion Church of England School and Cambian Potterspury Lodge School. Northampton High School in Hardingstone, Northampton School for Boys and Stowe School are secondary options located slightly further away.

