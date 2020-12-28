An irresistibly gorgeous Cotswolds home comes to the market, with five bedrooms, five reception rooms and perfect village location

James Fisher takes a look at a cottage in Long Compton that ticks every box.

Within the oft-forgotten appendage of the Cotswolds AONB is the magnificent School Cottage in the Warwickshire village of Long Compton. It’s for sale via Knight Frank at £1.65 million.

Situated on a private no-through road, the Cotswold-stone property offers a wealth of character, including original flagstone flooring, fireplaces and exposed timbers, as well as a modern kitchen and some five reception rooms.

There are five double bedrooms on the first floor, plus a family bathroom and a separate shower room; there’s also a separate en-suite bedroom downstairs, though in these times of home working that could just as well be used as a home office space.

The outside space is a real draw. There’s a substantial garden, mostly laid to lawn with a range of beds, mature shrubs and trees, is ideal for entertaining and enjoying the summer nights and surrounding countryside. Admittedly, those feel a long way away right now, but… well, the nights are now getting shorter, and before you know it there will be blossom on the trees.

Long Compton itself is a lovely, classic Cotswold village: there’s a pub a shop, a primary school and a church; the larger town of Chipping Norton is four miles away, and Shipston-on-Stour is six miles. And you don’t need to worry about the quality of the other amenities that are nearby (hint, it rhymes with ‘baylesford’) [For the uninitiated, James is talking about Daylesford Farm Shop — Ed].

[School Cottage is for sale via Knight Frank at £1.65 million — see more details and pictures.]

Of course, if you have £1.65 million to spend you have some lovely other options, even in this sought-after neck of the Cotswolds. So what else did we see nearby?

If you’re happy to compromise on a central village location, but want more space and seclusion, then Strutt & Parker are selling Cherington Mill at £1.695 million, complete with stables and almost eight acres.

And if you don’t have £1.65 million? This classic chocolate box cottage elsewhere in the village is far smaller, just as cute, and £475,000. It’s also for sale via Knight Frank.