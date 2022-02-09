An irresistibly original medieval house with its own moat, exquisite kitchen and its own pub within the grounds

The Moat in Kent has 7,400sq ft of exceptional interiors, outbuildings totalling 29,000sq ft and just under six acres of land.

The Moat, on the outskirts of Benenden — in the heart of the High Weald AONB — is a rare find. It’s a Grade II-listed ‘Wealden hall house’ — that is to say, a timber-framed hall hosue dating back to the 15th century. It’s currently on the market via Hamptons at a guide price of £3.75 million — and, as the name might have given away, has a beautiful moat, which was restored by the current owners.

The property was part of a larger estate that Lord Rothermere split in 1912, and its 15th-century origins are easy to see. There are many striking features, such as exposed beams, latch doors, an Inglenook fireplace and a king post on the second floor.

It’s not all ancient wood on show, however. A dual Aga (gas and electric) is the crowning glory of the colourful kitchen, which also has hand-painted cabinetry and a central island with granite work surfaces.

There’s also a hand-painted mural in the dining room, which portrays the property and its grounds.

Upstairs are eight bedrooms, plus a lavish master suite complete with two dressing rooms and a sauna in the bathroom.

The leaded-light casement windows take in wonderful views of the 21½ acres of gardens, paddocks and grounds, which include a lake suitable for wild swimming.

Also out in those grounds, among the many outbuildings, you’ll find a huge garage fit for a classic car collection, and a traditional pub.

The Moat is currently on the market via Hamptons for £3.75 million

Benenden: What you need to know

Location: In the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Kent. Mainline rail services run from Staplehurst, Headcorn and Marden stations into central London, while there are fast services from Tunbridge Wells and Ashford International.

Atmosphere: There is an excellent butchers within the village, plus a village shop, post office, primary school and pub. Nearby Cranbrook, Tenterden and Tunbridge Wells have more extensive facilities.

Things to do: Plenty of walking and cycling routes around the High Weald AONB and the nearby larger towns provide further leisure facilities.

Schools: Primaries include Benenden, Sissinghurst and Cranbrook and for secondary there is Malborough House, Cranbrook Grammar School, Sutton Valence School and Benenden School.

