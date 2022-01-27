A little piece of Cornish treasure is going under the hammer — and its location and price is almost too good to be true.

Okay, so it’s more the shell of what could be a sweet little two-bed cottage in St Agnes, but the appeal of any property in this state of disarray is that you really are starting from the ground up and can therefore create something exactly as you like.

What may even be more appealing is the price — as it’s going up for auction with Clive Emson with a guide price of £145,000 — £155,000 (plus fees).

It’s a figure rarely heard in today’s property market, especially in Cornwall, where house prices have rocketed — and continue to do so — in the on-going race for space.

But there is, of course, a reason. We dare say you’ve already scrolled down to see some of the bad news….

Forming part of a row of cottages, all various shades of coastal blues and weatherboarded exteriors, the cottage in question is currently formed of a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Exposed stone walls and a traditional bread oven in the fireplace showcases the potential on offer, but after this, things start to get a bit scary.

The kitchen is certainly not somewhere you would want to walk barefoot in its current state and the bedrooms look like the setting of a horror movie.

However, even in its current state, Lot 5 will certainly cause quite a stir amongst bidders.

Located in St Agnes near the Cornish north coast, the cottage would make the perfect coastal bolt-hole or holiday let (although as someone from the south west, I am less-inclined to suggest the latter option for fear of our coastal villages becoming too-seasonalised).

Either way, what could be more idyllic than a compact coastal cottage in Cornwall?

Lot 5 is available to buy via auction with Clive Emson — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Agnes: What you need to know

Location: North Cornwall, approximated five miles from Redruth and 10 miles from Newquay.

Atmosphere: The bustling large coastal village is a haven for surfers and holiday makers. It has become even more popular in recent years after it was used in the filming of Poldark.

Things to do: Make the most of the fantastic location by enjoying the tropical looking Trevaunance Cove — a sheltered sandy beach set against turquoise waters. It’s also a popular spot for surfing and fishing. Walk the suggest coast path or explore the village.

Schools: Mount Hawke Academy received an ‘outstanding’ review by Ofsted, and St Agnes Academy and Mithian School both received ‘good’ reviews.

