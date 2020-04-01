An old Victorian coach house in Suffolk with a Grade-II listed vegetable garden

The Couch House in Bury St Edmunds is a gorgeous little home, in budget and perfectly set up for sustainable living.

Growing your own food is one of life’s little pleasures, and something which more people are bound to be looking into once the world gets back to normal again. However, it’s an undertaking, which requires a decent amount of arable space, or at least a vegetable garden.

The Coach House, near Bury St Edmunds, is currently on the market with Bedfords at the cool price of £569,950. For that sum, you get a gorgeous Victorian home (which unsurprisingly used to be an old coach house) with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a gorgeous open place space on the ground floor. For an old property, The Coach House has a remarkable amount of natural light, due to its sympathetic updating and a good deal of feature windows.

A cosy conservatory leads out from the reception hall and wraps cosily around the house, offering beautiful views of the garden from two aspects.

The crowning jewel of The Couch House’s property is without a doubt the spectacular Grade II-listed ‘crinkle-crankle’ wall. Accessed via a wrought-iron gate, the walled garden measures some 135ft by 90ft, with the wall 8ft high.

The garden is criss-crossed by walkways, which separate miniature wildflower meadows, and young trees. Thankfully, it’s still as practical as it was the day it was built, and will serve the next family who owns it extremely well.

Tostock is a wonderful village in Bury St Edmunds, with all the features (pub, village hall and green), which make villages a lovely place to live. Nearby, there’s even a Co-Op. Exciting stuff.

Stowmarket is also very easy to get to, linking The Court House to London Liverpool Street via Ipswich.

The Couch House near Bury St Edmunds is on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £569,950. Click here for more information and images.