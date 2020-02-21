A converted university building becomes a Hampstead mansion, with a price tag to match

The Chapel at the Hampstead Estate is a gorgeous restoration project, completed to the highest standard. Alexandra Fraser takes a look inside.

‘Jewel in the crown’ is a phrase saved for the crème de la crème of an estate agent’s portfolio. It is therefore extremely prudent, especially for those interested in the property market, to pay attention whenever it is applied.

Take The Chapel in the Hampstead Manor estate, for instance. Dating back to 1928, the neo-Grecian property was diligently refurbished by Bowler James Brindley (and Suna Interior Design, alongside A&Q Partnership) and is now on the market for £7.5 million through Mount Anvil and Knight Frank.

Originally a part of the Westfield Women’s College, The interestingly-named The Chapel was always a non-denominational space, originally built as a safe space to reflect and find inspiration. Regrettably, the building fell into disuse in the most romantic sense of the word, complete with ivy roots endangering the foundations and a collapsing roof.

Only a complete disassembly of the building and a diligent rebuild would do, and this is exactly what took place.

An open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with triple height ceilings seemed to do the trick. A separate mezzanine level sits above the kitchen and media room – a bespoke Patrick Schroeter 12 ft art-deco bronze chandelier hangs in the centre.

The master suite is located off the main property. As can be expected of a house at this price point, the suite comes with a large dressing room, en-suite and terrace. Three further bedrooms await up the stairs, two of which benefit from private terraces themselves.

‘Hampstead Manor is located on a leafy road in NW3, one of the most desirable postcodes in London’ say Mount Anvil. The development boasts 156 units, from studios to homes like this one, a mixture of restored, historic buildings and new builds.

The development comes with a range of amenities – a 24 concierge service, underground parking, a town car service, communal gardens and a leisure complex complete with a pool, sauna, steam room and gym.

‘Being part of an historic renovation like The Chapel is a huge honour,’ says Rebecca Hunt, Director at Suna Interior Design. ‘We’ve created a sense of opulence, with several bespoke hero pieces that enhance the striking original features of the building.’

The next owner is sure to benefit from their elegant touches and enjoy living in such a vibrant part of London.

The Chapel is now on the market for £7.5 million through Mount Anvil. Click here for more information and images.