An opulent country house with lake views, set in 20 acres in the New Forest

A superb New Forest setting meets luxurious interiors and panoramic views at Chatley Wood House, in Highwood, Hampshire.

Chatley Wood House, in Highwood, near Rockford, Hampshire, has it all. Set in the glorious Rockford Common, in the New Forest National Park, this six-bedroom country house, which is for sale through Spencers at an asking price of £5.25 million, combines a spectacular location with panoramic views across Blashford Lakes and magnificent, 7,000sq ft interiors where every detail has been carefully considered.

A vaulted entrance hall with a curved staircase sets the tone of the property. Downstairs are a kitchen and breakfast room with Smallbone of Devizes bespoke oak units, granite worktops and Aga, an elegant drawing room with parquet flooring and stone fireplace, the contemporary family room with brick fireplace plus games room and study.

The vast master bedroom, with its twin dressing rooms and striking ensuite, is on the first floor, as are five other bedrooms. The two attics provide ample storage space.

Built by the current owners, Chatley Wood House is equipped with the latest in contemporary technology, from underfloor heating to a Lutron lighting system and Denon audio system.

Outside, a large raised terrace with long views of the lake is perfect for alfresco entertaining while an oak-framed building complete with kitchen and mezzanine spaces provides excellent indoor entertaining space, although it could easily double up as a gym, yoga studio or home office. There also is a stable block with four boxes and tackroom.

The house comes with 20 acres of private gardens, paddock and grounds, as well as bordering thousands of acres of heath and woodland.

Chatley Wood House is for sale at £5.25 million via Spencers — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Rockford: What you need to know