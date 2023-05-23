An Oxfordshire gem comes to the market in a picture-perfect village with a pub, village green and red telephone box

The delightful village of Broadwell is the location for Millbrook House, an effortlessly elegant country house in Oxfordshire. Penny Churchill takes a look.

The Oxfordshire portion of the Cotswolds, up in the north-eastern corner of the AONB, is home to some of the most idyllic villages in the entire country. Among them is Broadwell, a tiny little place with what some claim is the biggest village green in the region, a place where you can sit outside the local pub, stroll through the countryside, and watch cars carefully ford the stream that passes through the village beside the old red telephone box.

It’s in this charmed spot that you’ll find Millbrook House, being sold by Luke Morgan, who has recently teamed up with Dominic Spencer-Churchill of London-based agents D. S. Churchill to establish the firm’s Cotswold office based in Chipping Norton. Mr Morgan quotes a guide price of £6.15m for the Grade II-listed property in a spot that sits just a couple of miles north-east of Stow-on-the-Wold.

Built in about 1720, with later additions by Guy Dawber in about 1890, Millbrook House is a fine village manor house set in enchanting grounds overlooking its paddocks and down to the brook from which it takes its name.

Held in the same ownership since the 1950s, it has three reception rooms, all with high ceilings and some endearing original features, notably the drawing room with its large mullioned windows overlooking the garden and down to the brook, which leads into the River Evenlode.

The kitchen, which has a cellar below, leads to a two-bedroom flat that can either be incorporated into the main house or used separately.

There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms on the first and second floors, which are ideally set up for entertaining weekend guests.

The aforementioned Stow-on-the-Wold is just a few minutes away when you need the facilities of a larger settlement (they have a big Tesco, in other words), while Moreton-in-Marsh, with its direct trains to London, is under 10 minutes away.

Millbrook House is for sale at £6.15m — see more details and pictures.