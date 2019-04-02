A charming nine-bedroom character property in West Sussex with a five-bedroom stable house, a tennis court and 10 acres of picturesque countryside

Dating to the 17th century with possibly earlier origins, sustainable enlargement and careful tending has allowed New Grove to retain the charmingly authentic characteristics granted by its period.

For sale through Savills Country Department at a guide price of £6.5m for the whole, imposing, Grade II*-listed New Grove at Petworth, with its charming five-bedroom Stable House and 10 acres of magnificent gardens and grounds, is the latest star entrant to the West Sussex country-house scene.

The substantial main house was built in the 17th century by the Peachey landowning family and refronted and extended in the 18th century, although none of the original building can be seen from the front, bar the crest of its steeply pitched roof.

Located a stone’s throw from the centre of historic Petworth, in the heart of the South Downs National Park, New Grove sits peacefully within its own secluded grounds right on the edge of town. Previously part of the vast Leconfield estate before passing to the present owners in the 1970s, the house has seen further modernisation and extension in recent years.

Superbly arranged for entertaining on a grand scale, New Grove offers some 12,332sq ft of accommodation on three floors including reception and inner halls, four main reception rooms, nine bedrooms, seven bath/shower rooms and – a recent addition – a light and airy kitchen/breakfast room. Key elements include the spacious and elegant drawing room, with its magnificent moulded ceiling and wall panels, and the grand, double-height, formal dining room.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Stable House, a stunning home in its own right, boasts a further five bedrooms, a drawing room, a sitting room, a dining room and a large eat in kitchen.

In the heart of sporting country, New Grove is surrounded by opportunities befitting even the most avid enthusiast. With golf courses that include The West Sussex at Pulborough, Chiddingfold and Cowdray Park, polo at Midhurst, horse racing at Goodwood and Fontwell Park, sailing at Chichester and flying and motoring at Goodwood.

New Grove is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £6.5 million. Click here for more information and pictures.