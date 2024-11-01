‘All the attributes of a classic country house’ wrapped up in this stunning (and surprisingly unlisted) Yorkshire paradise

Penny Churchill takes a look at the beautiful Cherry Burton Hall.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the pristine Cherry Burton Hall has come on to the market. Set in some 42 acres of gardens, orchards and parkland, 3½ miles from the Georgian town of Beverley and 27 miles from York, it’s a home which embodies all the attributes of a classic country house — yet is, surprisingly, unlisted. Hewetson & Johnson and Lindsay Cuthill’s Blue Book Agency are joint agents in the sale, for which they quote a guide price of £4.5m.

First built in 1790 and re-modelled in 1857 under Cuthbert Brodrick, the architect responsible for Leeds Town Hall, the addition of a three-storey extension in recent years has transformed the hall from its original seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms to a substantial country house offering 11 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms and a study.

The result is a modern family home built to entertain on a grand scale, but with some more cosy rooms as well. Each of the bedrooms has its own special character, with the principal bedroom suite enjoying some of the best views in the house — both from the room itself and the en-suite bathroom.

A long, sweeping drive leads past a lake to reveal the hall’s spectacular gardens, which have been expertly laid out with majestic trees and herbaceous borders giving allround colour and structure.

As befits a Yorkshire country house of this standing, the original stables and loose boxes are centred on a courtyard, where the coach house still retains many of its original fittings.

Additional equestrian facilities include a manège, a covered horse-walker and field shelters.

A large barn has space enough for a number of cars, tractors and the machinery necessary to maintain the estate.

