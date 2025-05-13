No Mr Bond, we expect you to buy: Sean Connery's former villa on the French Riviera could be yours

When you hear the tantalising and distinctive twangs of Monty Norman’s soundtrack to the James Bond films, it's difficult not to imagine yourself as Sean Connery's secret agent. Suited. Booted. And, despite some of his more questionable behaviours, irresistible to womankind. Everyone has dreamt of being Bond.

And now, Connery's former French Riviera property is on the market, and it’s a home fit for 007. Villa Roc Fleuri is up for sale with Savills for €23,500,000, and comes with sweeping views of Nice and Cap d'Antibes.

Situated on the scenic Mont Boron, the Art Deco five-bedroom villa was home to the actor and his wife, the artist Micheline Roquebrune — who was born in Nice — during the Seventies and Eighties. Another former resident was Edwidge Fenech, the French-Italian actress and producer known for her roles in commedia sexy all'italiana and giallo films.

‘Known locally as the "Bond Villa", it’s an opportunity to purchase what must be Nice's most desirable home,’ Chuck McKee of Savills says, describing Villa Roc Fleuri as ‘truly special’. Within walking distance of the amenities of the Port and close to Cap Ferrat and Monaco, it’s a dream location.

Sean Connery's Bond was partial to a swimming pool himself. (Image credit: Keystone Press/Alamy)

Built in 1930, many of the property's original features have been preserved, such as mosaic inlays, intricate wood panelling, wrought iron staircases, ceiling mouldings and the villa's elevator cabin. With a dedicated spa, heated indoor infinity pool, outdoor pool, gym, rooftop terrace and wine cellar, this 1125sq m villa might be the pinnacle of decadent Mediterranean living. The private gardens even stretch down to sea level, if you fancy a dip in the inviting blue waves.

The main bedroom takes up the top floor, complete with two en suite bathrooms; further guest suites are found throughout the property, along with a dining room, terraces, staff accommodation and a wine cellar.

But, if you’d be keen for still more space and further exceptional views then an adjacent 160sq m villa with three bedrooms and bathrooms is also available for purchase. This offers further opportunity to expand the property, or just to move your best friend in next door so that you can spend your days playing at being Bond in the French Riveria together.

Villa Roc Flueri, in Nice, France, is on the market with Savills. For more information and pictures, click here.