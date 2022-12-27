A gorgeous thatched cottage for sale with stables and pool, an easy commute to London

Dormers is a fine Sussex home that ticks all sorts of boxes — tennis court, stables, swimming pool, commutable to London — at just £1.6m

When it comes to the ideal thatched cottage, Dormers — for sale at £1.6m — ticks all the boxes. Actual thatched dormers? Tick. Exposed beams inside and outside? Tick. Mullioned windows with casements? Tick.

Dormers, which is listed Grade II and dates from the 15th century, has seen a wealth of original features retained and offers plenty of space as well as character.

There are six bedrooms and six acres of gardens and grounds, which include a tennis court, stables and swimming pool.

It’s also within easy reach of London. Dormers is situated on the outskirts of the village of Charlwood, just north of Crawley, with the many amenities that it provides — not least Gatwick Airport, which is very close by indeed.

Dormers is for sale via Hamptons at £1.6m — see more details and pictures.