A dozen devastatingly charming properties, as seen in Country Life

This week's collection includes a home in the New Forest, a harbourside cottage in the North Yorks Moors National Park and a genuinely breathtaking house on Jersey.

Commanding position above the banks of the River South Esk with potential for commercial use. 8 reception rooms,16 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, renowned walled garden, estate courtyard with exciting conversion possibilities (STP), 5 estate cottages, about 40 acres of magnificent parkland, fishing on River South Esk.

Compact residential amenity estate with development potential (STP), available to purchase for the first time since 1917. 4 reception rooms, master bedroom with en suite, 5 further bedrooms, range of outbuildings, BBQ hut, vegetable garden and family shoot.

A stunning state-of-the-art property, enjoying magnificent sea views, with extensive landscaped gardens leading directly onto the beach.

Lincroft House is a most charming grand village house, Grade II-listed, in a secluded position near the village centre in Bourton-on-the-Water.

Extensively refurbished Grade II listed Cotswold house. Drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, orangery, 2 bedroom detached coach house, gardens and paddock.

A conveniently positioned estate in rolling countryside with a diverse income stream. Attractive 17th century house with5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and potential to extend (STP). A range of historic converted farm buildings including listed barn used for weddings, events and opera, 2 self-contained apartments, 6 further houses, estate cottages and former hop kiln converted into 4 offices. Productive farmland with a mixture of arable, pasture and woodland.

A beautifully presented period country home enjoying approximately 7 acres of parkland style gardens and grounds, set within the New Forest.

A peaceful rural retreat with some of the best outriding in the Chilterns on the doorstep, and within an hour’s drive of London.

A rare opportunity to own one of Jersey’s beautiful granite manor houses which has its origins in the twelfth century and is believed to have been occupied by King Charles II for a time. It stands in 17 acres (38.2 vergees) of landscaped gardens, lawns, sand school and surrounding land. It also beneﬁts from a swimming pool, tennis court, vinery and has four additional properties on the estate.

This elegant and spacious apartment features a grand reception room with impressive ceiling heights, offering 4 large sash windows that provide direct views across the park. 3 reception rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace, balcony, underground parking space and porter.

A unique house with stunning sea views in picturesque Staithes, North Yorks Moors National Park.

A magnificent Grade II listed seven bedroom historic country house set in beautiful grounds of over seven acres, located in the tranquil village of Fotheringhay close to excellent schools.

