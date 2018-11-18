Eight fine country houses for sale, including a great Scottish estate and a home set on its own peninsula

Our regular round-up of the best houses to appear in Country Life over the past week or two includes some superb gems.

Buckinghamshire – £3,500,000

An impressive Edwardian country home.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Devon – Price on application

Outstanding riverside house in a magical setting within its own peninsula estate on the River Dart.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Dorset – £2,450,000

An exceptional country house near Dorchester, set in private grounds, designed by Percy Morley Holder.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Hampshire – Offers invited

A substantial country house of Georgian characteristics and proportions with glorious and uninterrupted views across the rural Hampshire landscape.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Hereford – £1,900,000

Historic hall of considerable character.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Kent – £1,500,000

An elegant Grade II* listed, predominantly Georgian house set amidst glorious grounds.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Somerset – £1,950,000

Idyllic family home on the edge of Exmoor.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

South Lanarkshire – £1,875,000

A lovely Georgian house close to Glasgow.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.