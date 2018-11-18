Eight fine country houses for sale, including a great Scottish estate and a home set on its own peninsula

Our regular round-up of the best houses to appear in Country Life over the past week or two includes some superb gems.
Buckinghamshire – £3,500,000
An impressive Edwardian country home.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Devon – Price on application
Outstanding riverside house in a magical setting within its own peninsula estate on the River Dart.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Dorset – £2,450,000
An exceptional country house near Dorchester, set in private grounds, designed by Percy Morley Holder.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – Offers invited
A substantial country house of Georgian characteristics and proportions with glorious and uninterrupted views across the rural Hampshire landscape.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hereford – £1,900,000
Historic hall of considerable character.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £1,500,000
An elegant Grade II* listed, predominantly Georgian house set amidst glorious grounds.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Somerset – £1,950,000
Idyllic family home on the edge of Exmoor.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
South Lanarkshire – £1,875,000
A lovely Georgian house close to Glasgow.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
