Eight fine country houses for sale, including a great Scottish estate and a home set on its own peninsula

Our regular round-up of the best houses to appear in Country Life over the past week or two includes some superb gems.

An impressive Edwardian country home.

Outstanding riverside house in a magical setting within its own peninsula estate on the River Dart.

An exceptional country house near Dorchester, set in private grounds, designed by Percy Morley Holder.

A substantial country house of Georgian characteristics and proportions with glorious and uninterrupted views across the rural Hampshire landscape.

Historic hall of considerable character.

An elegant Grade II* listed, predominantly Georgian house set amidst glorious grounds.

Idyllic family home on the edge of Exmoor.

A lovely Georgian house close to Glasgow.

