Eight fine homes full of potential for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the homes to appear in Country Life recently includes a wonderfully pretty Suffolk country house.

Borders — £3,000,000

Faldonside House is unique in the Melrose area, and probably in all the Borders. It’s a home with 14 bedrooms, almost 50 acres of land and fishing on the River Tweed.

Norfolk — £3,900,000

A picturesque and historic Grade I listed Tudor country house with a magnificent Great Barn with planning permission for use as a wedding venue set in moated grounds of about 9 acres.

Shropshire — £910,000

A lovely four bedroom country house with a one bedroom annexe and far-reaching views, perfect for multi-generational living.

North Yorkshire — £1,250,000

A substantial detached family home, set in grounds of approximately 1.984 acres, with two additional cottages.

Suffolk — £895,000

An elegantly presented six bedroom period country house set amidst mature woodland grounds and gardens of about 2.7 acres.

Norfolk — £1,200,000

Spacious detached five bedroom house with 1/3 acre gardens, situated on arguably the most desirable road in Holt.

Wiltshire — £950,000

Situated in the desirable Chalke Valley, 4 Faulston Barns is part of an award-winning conversion of Pembroke Estate barns.

Durham — £795,000

A newly built four bedroom home on a substantial plot of approx. 6.13 acres with grazing land, garden, parking and garaging.

