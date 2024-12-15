Eight magical homes for sale, from Scotland to London and from £1.25m to £29.5m, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a seven bedroom home in Mayfair, an astounding Scottish estate and a glorious Edwardian home on the River Thames in Bray.

When it comes to houses with great names, few can do better than Fishponds Place, a six-bedroom home near Seal Chart.

Originally from 1910, the house has been enhanced and extended in recent years, and features a plethora of amenities including a gym, tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool within its 10.85 acres

For sale with Knight Frank.

A welcoming five-bedroom home in the charming St George’s Hill Estate, Amberwood Court was built in 1999 and designed by David De Lay.

The amenities of St George’s Hill are world famous, but in case you need a refresher: one of the finest tennis clubs in England, a championship-standard golf course and 900 private acres of communal countryside. A golfer’s paradise.

For sale with Savills.

The ace of space. Invertrossachs Country House is a considerable Edwardian residence of some 17,000sq ft in the heart of the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

Just look at that setting. Comes with 13 bedrooms in all. Not much else to say really.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

The original site of Martley Hall in Easton was recorded in the Domesday Book, but thankfully the current house is a bit newer than that. A grand family home of six bedrooms set in 220 acres, this is a chance to own one of Suffolk’s finest equestrian estates.

Futher amenities include, but are not limited to, a sauna and steam room, tennis court, petanque courts, and an indoor swimming pool. Did we mention there’s a moat? There’s a moat.

For sale with Knight Frank.

They say good things come in small packages. This five-bedroom home in Wicken might be the perfect example. Underneath that elegant stone interior is something rather special.

These interiors. Crisp, clean and astoundingly contemporary with just enough period touches throughout. Highlight has to be the garden room, or the kitchen with the bi-fold doors

For sale with Michael Graham.

The rather imposing Bettisfield Park is a Grade II*-listed Georgian country house set in lovely gardens and grounds of some 3.75 acres with surrounding parkland views.

The real highlight, though, is the astoundingly grand interiors. You will struggle to find finer plasterwork in a private country home. One for the architectural purists.

For sale with Savills.

Riverside living is the dream for many, and I can struggle to think of a better dream house than Doannee in Bray, with its sensational position on the Thames.

With six bedrooms, this Edwardian masterpiece has been extensively restored and enhanced by its current owners. Bray, of course, is bursting with amenities, not least the Michelin-starred restaurants within walking distance.

For sale with Hamptons.

It’s difficult to get bang for your buck in London, but this seven-bedroom home in Mayfair is a very good effort indeed.

Set over three floors, the property benefits from a drive-in gated courtyard, underground parking, a swimming pool and cinema room. 12,800sq ft in prime central London.

For sale with Savills.