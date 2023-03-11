Elizabethan meets Edwardian at this grand hall overflowing with character from the ancient walls

Pirton Court South elegantly showcases historic features against contemporary décor. James Fisher takes a look.

Within the Worcestershire countryside that occupies the gap between the Malvern Hills and the Cotswolds you will find the elegant Pirton Court South in the village of Pirton.

The property, which has been altered over the centuries, is currently on the market via Fine & Country for offers over £1.35 million.

Originally constructed in 1904 as an Edwardian addition to the neighbouring Elizabethan courthouse, the property offers five bedrooms and 2¼ acres of grounds, as well as a wealth of period touches.

One highlight must surely be the wood-panelled drawing room, with a glorious stone fireplace. The grand hall is equally as magnificent, with a stone-carved baroque fireplace and original exposed brick and timber walls.

Other areas that are guaranteed to make you look twice include the awe-inspiring kitchen with its parquet flooring, period panelling and Aga and the incredible master bedroom, complete with an oak tester canopy and a large working stone fireplace.

The garden room must also not be overlooked, with its two bi-folding doors that lead directly to the terrace and gardens, which are complete with a wildlife pond, a sun terrace, lawns and paddocks. Outbuildings include a garage, stable, studio and workshop.

There are many footpaths and walks that can be enjoyed from the property, and with the Cathedral city of Worcester just seven miles away, shopping, cricket grounds, racecourses and a major university are all easily reached.

Transport is excellent, with the market town of Pershore (just five miles away), running a direct trainline to London Paddington in 90 minutes.

Speaking about the house, the sellers note that ‘Pirton Court is a truly unique property, lending itself to being transformed between a country house retreat, a family fun activity spot, and a spectacular home for entertaining.’

Pirton Court South is currently on the market via Fine & Country for offers over £1.35 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.