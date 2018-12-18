47 Phillimore Gardens has everything: prime real estate on one of London's most iconic streets, 6,520 square feet of space and even a dedicated plant room. Oh, and a £35 million price tag.

When buying a property in London, the sliding scale of priorities famously moves between size and location; one is almost always sacrificed in pursuit of the other. 47 Phillimore Gardens is one of those rare properties where both are attainable, but it comes with a catch – a price tag that would be daunting to all but the wealthiest among us.

Situated just off Kensington High Street and backing on to Holland Park, Phillimore Gardens has been called one of London’s most iconic streets – the list of previous residents includes everyone from royalty and A-list actors to exiled dictators – and boasts some of the most beautiful properties available in our capital. Most of those who own homes on the Philimore Estate have several properties elsewhere, making for a relatively quiet street, even at the busiest of times.

Even in such a magnificent area, No. 47, on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £35 million, stands heads and shoulders above the rest. With 6,520 square feet of accommodation over five floors, all finished to the highest standard, its location isn’t the only attribute which makes this home fit for royalty.

What else has earned this property one of the highest price tags we’ve seen here at Country Life this year? On top of the entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, studio room, study and no less than three cloakrooms, No. 47 comes with its very own plant room.

Seven bedrooms grace the multi-levelled residence and, in a London first, not one could reasonably considered a box room. A pretty, sheltered and low-maintenance garden is at the back of the house, which overlooks Holland Park and beyond.

A few minutes walk from High Street Kensington tube with the Royal Albert Hall and museums not much further away, it’d be lovely to think that a family would move in and make the most of this wonderful place; it feels like it’d be a bit of a shame for the next owner of No. 47 to see it as a portfolio asset rather than a cosy home.

But even if the millionaire (or billionaire) who swoops in for this house does so in order to speculate, rather than lay down roots, it’s hard to imagine that they wouldn’t be won over by its charm.

On sale through Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £35 million