Five beautiful homes for sale around Britain, as seen in Country Life
Hampshire — £3.995 million
Magnificent period home full of character features, perfectly secluded within woodland, complete with a wonderful outdoor swimming pool — and just over a mile from Liphook, from where direct trains run to Waterloo.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures and details.
Essex — £2.65 million
Six bedrooms, a barn, a Grade II-listed Dovecote... and most intriguingly of all, a willow orchard. Time to branch out into making your own cricket bats!
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and images.
Bedfordshire — £2 million
How many houses come with the sort of bridge that Monet might have painted? Not many, but this lovely place in Marston Moretaine does. It's a former rectory with a separate coach house, nearly 7,000sq ft of space in total, and over three acres of wraparound gardens.
For sale with Michael Graham — see more details and pictures
Cheshire — £4.45 million
An absolutely wonderful Arts-and-Crafts home in a magnificent woodland setting. Seven bedrooms in the main house plus several cottages, and ridiculously good leisure facilities — including a swimming pool which could have been lifted from a Las Vegas hotel
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale via Savills — see more pictures and details
North Yorkshire — £21 million
As we wrote about a week or two ago, Ripley Castle isn't so much a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as a once-in-ten-lifetimes one: it hasn't changed hands in 700 years. Incredible.
For sale via Carter Jonas and Christie's — see more pictures and details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
'I see my dream dying': How the best roads in Scotland are causing local people the biggest headaches
10 years after it was established, the North Coast 500 continues to divide opinion. More tourism means more money, but for those who live along the route, their peaceful lives have been turned upside down. Matthew MacConnell investigates.
By Matthew MacConnell Published
-
Bramham Park: A Palladian premonition
Bramham Park is one of the most original and idiosyncratic houses of early 18th-century Yorkshire. Richard Hewlings examines its history and origins, and offers a fresh analysis of its architecture. Photographs by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
By Richard Hewlings Published
-
On Devon's Saunton Sands, the future is Ferndown
This modern masterpiece, for sale with Savills, boasts 12,000sq ft of luxury contemporary living with beach views.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A fairytale castle peeking above the treetops of Cumbria is for sale at just £2 million
Augill Castle has a wonderful backstory and a lifestyle business attached. .Annunciata Elwes tells more.
By Annunciata Elwes Published
-
A Paragraph 80 house hidden in the rich woodlands of Wadebridge
By its very definition, Trehytte will be a five-bedroom home of 'exceptional quality' built to the 'highest architectural standards'. It could be yours.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Interiors that inspire in a four-bedroom cottage in Hertfordshire
Come for the Grade II-listed family home an hour from Central London, stay for the interior-design inspiration.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
Dawn Chorus: The world's highest property has a fittingly sky-high price
Our daily round-up of news includes a flat that's 2,500 ft above the ground, our stop-you-in-your-tracks picture of the day, a chance to see two of Country Life's best-loved experts, and news about our Quiz of the Day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A Georgian vicarage that blends idyllic seclusion, village life and a simple commute to the City
The Old Rectory in Hawkhurst, Kent, is a delightful home inside and out. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The green Gable House: A family home in Hampshire that even we can't believe is only 15 years old
If the house isn't quite right, don't be afraid to build something new. The Gable House in Ashford Hill is a glorious example of a new home that looks like it's always been there.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Best country houses for sale this week
From a vast Shropshire masterpiece to an idyllic West Country farmhouse, here's our pick of the best property for sale this week.
By Country Life Published