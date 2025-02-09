Country houses for sale

Five beautiful homes for sale around Britain, as seen in Country Life

big house
(Image credit: Savills)
Toby Keel
By
published
Hampshire — £3.995 million

house for sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Magnificent period home full of character features, perfectly secluded within woodland, complete with a wonderful outdoor swimming pool — and just over a mile from Liphook, from where direct trains run to Waterloo.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures and details.

Essex — £2.65 million

house for sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Six bedrooms, a barn, a Grade II-listed Dovecote... and most intriguingly of all, a willow orchard. Time to branch out into making your own cricket bats!

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and images.

Bedfordshire — £2 million

house with bridge

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

How many houses come with the sort of bridge that Monet might have painted? Not many, but this lovely place in Marston Moretaine does. It's a former rectory with a separate coach house, nearly 7,000sq ft of space in total, and over three acres of wraparound gardens.

For sale with Michael Graham — see more details and pictures

Cheshire — £4.45 million

big house

(Image credit: Savills)

An absolutely wonderful Arts-and-Crafts home in a magnificent woodland setting. Seven bedrooms in the main house plus several cottages, and ridiculously good leisure facilities — including a swimming pool which could have been lifted from a Las Vegas hotel

For sale via Savills — see more pictures and details

North Yorkshire — £21 million

Ripley Castle

(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

As we wrote about a week or two ago, Ripley Castle isn't so much a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as a once-in-ten-lifetimes one: it hasn't changed hands in 700 years. Incredible.

For sale via Carter Jonas and Christie's — see more pictures and details.

Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

