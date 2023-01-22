Five breathtakingly pretty country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly look at the best houses to come to the market via Country Life includes an effortlessly charming village home in Buckinghamshire.

A classic Regency house which has been beautifully restored throughout following an extensive programme including the outbuildings, cottage, and grounds.

There are five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a separate cottage and a location convenient for Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, with the Mendips on the doorstep.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II*-listed, 17th century home in a village location near Hitchin, with easy links by road and rail to London and beyond.

There are four bedrooms in this delightful house that’s full of character, plus just under five acres that include stable, paddocks and a tack room.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

On the outskirts of the hugely popular village of Tisbury you’ll find this Georgian farmhouse that’s less than two hours from London.

The checklist of things included is quite extraordinary, with everything from pool and wine cellar to games room, orchard and artist’s studio.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Almost 250 acres for sale in Great Missenden, just seven miles from Amersham and within the Chilterns AONB.

This is a residential farm with a splendid Grade II-listed farmhouse at its centre, but the estate also includes cottages, barns, arable land, pasture and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Grange is a splendid Grade II listed property dating back to the 1600s, with five bedrooms, a separate annexe and a pool.

The character of the house is the big draw, though, with a glorious entrance hall, superb gardens and a drawing room with 15ft ceiling that looks like it’s been pinched from a Jane Austen novel.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.