Five Cotswold dream homes on the market from £3m to £18m, as seen in Country Life

This week we have a Cotswolds-themed rundown of some of the finest homes to come to the market in this beautiful part of England.

Cirencester — £3.25 million

This Grade II-listed vicarage has six bedrooms and 2.4 acres — but it's the grace and charm of the place rather than the space and facilities which will win you over.

Georgian architecture, Cotswold Stone, huge sash windows, an Aga in the kitchen and a slate roof... this is the sort of place we've all dreamed of.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Chipping Norton — £4.25 million

We don't often use a garden image ahead of a picture of the actual house. For obvious reasons, we make no apology for doing so in the case of Finstock, near Chipping Norton.

The grounds are dreamy, but the rest of the property is also picture-perfect — and huge. Eight bedrooms, swimming pool with pool house, a summer house, granary (with lapsed planning permission to convert) and much more.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Woodstock — £7.85 million

Almost 11,000sq ft of space in this mansion with views of the Blenheim Estate.

'Truly stunning' and an 'exceptional family home', in the words fof the agents, and we can't help but agree.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Edgeworth — £11 million

Overlooking a beautiful wooded valley in 56 acres of Gloucestershire, this utterly magnificent manor house is something to behold.

The house is full of period features and charming touches, while the setting is fantastically private while also being easily accessible.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £18 million

Images of Middleton Park in Oxfordshire

'It takes quite a lot to make me stop and say wow,' writes James Fisher in his piece on Middleton Park in Oxfordshire, 'but every once in a while there is a home that achieves the feat.'

Images of Middleton Park in Oxfordshire

27 bedrooms, architecture by Edwin Lutyens and its own cricket pitch — yes, really — make this one of the finest properties we've seen in 2025 so far... and as you might have guessed, also one of the most expensive.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

