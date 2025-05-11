Five Cotswold dream homes on the market from £3m to £18m, as seen in Country Life

Cirencester — £3.25 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This Grade II-listed vicarage has six bedrooms and 2.4 acres — but it's the grace and charm of the place rather than the space and facilities which will win you over.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Georgian architecture, Cotswold Stone, huge sash windows, an Aga in the kitchen and a slate roof... this is the sort of place we've all dreamed of.

Chipping Norton — £4.25 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

We don't often use a garden image ahead of a picture of the actual house. For obvious reasons, we make no apology for doing so in the case of Finstock, near Chipping Norton.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

The grounds are dreamy, but the rest of the property is also picture-perfect — and huge. Eight bedrooms, swimming pool with pool house, a summer house, granary (with lapsed planning permission to convert) and much more.

Woodstock — £7.85 million

(Image credit: Savills)

Almost 11,000sq ft of space in this mansion with views of the Blenheim Estate.

(Image credit: Savills)

'Truly stunning' and an 'exceptional family home', in the words fof the agents, and we can't help but agree.

Edgeworth — £11 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Overlooking a beautiful wooded valley in 56 acres of Gloucestershire, this utterly magnificent manor house is something to behold.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The house is full of period features and charming touches, while the setting is fantastically private while also being easily accessible.

Oxfordshire — £18 million

(Image credit: Savills)

'It takes quite a lot to make me stop and say wow,' writes James Fisher in his piece on Middleton Park in Oxfordshire, 'but every once in a while there is a home that achieves the feat.'

(Image credit: Savills)

27 bedrooms, architecture by Edwin Lutyens and its own cricket pitch — yes, really — make this one of the finest properties we've seen in 2025 so far... and as you might have guessed, also one of the most expensive.

