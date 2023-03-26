Five country homes for those with deep pockets, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up takes a look at some magnificent houses which start at the £2.6m mark.

In the village of Steventon — birthplace of Jane Austen — this superb six-bedroom home has come up for sale in over 50 acres of land.

A sweeping drive comes up to this Georgian country house, which has swimming pool, tennis court and a separate coach house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sometimes an Englishman’s home is quite literally his castle, as is the case with Otterburn Castle.

The spectacular castellations give way to equally grand spaces within. It’s currently run as a country house hotel, but could easily be returned to use as a private home, subject to relevant permissions.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant and tastefully presented home, constantly kept to a high standard to create a relaxing and pleasant place to entertain.

It’s located in one of the best spots in Gerrard’s Cross, with its fast train to central London in under 20 minutes.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Malthouse is a ‘handsome and majestic’ property set in delightful, landscaped gardens and grounds in a village just a few miles from the M25 and M26, not far from Sevenoaks.

As well as being situated in a beautiful and commutable spot, it’s a wonderful family home with six bedrooms, a separate cottage and planning permission in place for a leisure complex.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

The renowned Col Reginald Cooper laid out the breathtaking gardens of this magnificent country house near Ottery St Mary — and the ten-bedroom home itself is just as special.

It’s a Grade I-listed house that’s full of history, dating back to 1380.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.