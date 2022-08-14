Five fine country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Sumptuous country houses are the order of the day in this week's round-up of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.

Two 19th century mill cottages were knocked together in 2004 to make this wonderful family home, with six bedrooms, three reception rooms and an office that doubles as an occasional bedroom/games/cinema room.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sitting in 8.5 acres in the West Sussex hills near Haslemere, this spacious and secluded home is every inch a haven from the world — and that outdoor swimming pool suggests it’s ideal for summer parties.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Barcote Manor forms the principal part of this splendid Victorian manor house with grand, impressive and elegant accommodation arranged over three floors.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

10 bedrooms and 10 acres of land in Epping Forest are on offer at this grand country house, which has plenty of fascinating history: it was used to shelter Holocaust survivors after the war.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A newly-built country house near Godalming that has been built with Edwardian styling in mind, featuring nine bedrooms, numerous outbuildings and over 26 acres of land.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.