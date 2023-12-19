Five gorgeous country houses for sale in Buckinghamshire, from £1.5 million to £75 million

From a thatched cottage to a castle, and from a former pub to one of Britain's greatest privately-owned homes, Buckinghamshire has a huge amount to offer.

A spectacular country house that’s a real mix of old and new, accessed via a front gate which looks like it’s come from a glossy period drama.

Originally 18th century, it has the feeling of a house which has been added to by successive generations — and indeed there is a vast poolhouse which is the most recent addition.

It’s rare to find a country house like this so close to Henley, just 15 minutes or so to the town centre and yet with lovely countryside around.

The greatest country house on sale in Britain today? Denham Place is truly staggering.

It’s a Grade I-Listed manor house with interiors worthy of a royal palace, set in parkland landscaped by Capability Brown.

As well as the grand architecture and huge amounts of space — 12 bedrooms and over 28,000 sq ft — it’s also been carefully modernised with underfloor heating throughout, audio-visual technology, air conditioning and a lift.

Thatched cottages tend to be small, so it’s great to find a large, comfortable family home such as this beneath such a characterful roof.

This five-bedroom home is in a village just off the A41, not far from Aylesbury, and therefore eminently commutable to London.

The building dates back to 1647, and spent most of its life as a pub — The Duke’s Head — until around 1900. The present owners have been here for 30 years.

This gorgeous 19th century building is set around an internatl courtyard, right in the centre of one of Buckinghamshire’s most popular villages.

The ‘house’ has most recently been in use as an office, but returning it to residential use should be easy enough, subject to permissions.

It’ll be worth the effort no matter what: this building has some wonderful architectural touches, including a staircase which weaves its way up below a huge skylight.

An 18th century castle with its own helipad? Not the sort of listing you come across every day, but that’s what is on offer at Stowe Castle.

It’s a five-bedroom home laid out on an unusual V-shaped floorplan, with a wonderful master bedroom suite occupying the tip of that V on the first floor.

The castle is set within impressive mature gardens, surrounded by stunning open countryside, and six miles from the ractrack at Silverstone.

