Five gorgeous country houses, as seen in Country Life

This week we have a superbly-priced property almost in the shadow of one of England's great cathedrals and a waterfront property in the USA which simply has to be seen.

A beautifully presented country house with land and superb facilities in a wonderful rural position

A unique opportunity to acquire this historic former Archdeacon’s house off the Cathedral Close in Hereford.

A superb 59-acre farm near Leominster with renovated farmhouse and cottages, generating excellent rental income.

A fine Grade II Listed Tudor manor house with planning and listed building consent to renovate, in all about 9.15 acres

Elegant waterfront estate, 75 miles New York City. One of the finest properties along the beautiful Connecticut Shoreline custom built in 2004 with attention to every detail.

