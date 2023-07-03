Five gorgeous homes for sale in Wimbledon

From homes which make the most of the best of this leafy suburb to a house from where you can hear the roars from the tournament, we take a look at some of the best propety for sale in SW19.

Located on one of the best roads in the area, this double-fronted house is on the market for the first time in 60 years. It boasts eight bedrooms, a walled garden and a covered swimming pool. There’s scope to extend the sprawling property, subject to planning permission.

A seven-bedroom house right in the heart of the village, from where you can be wandering Wimbledon Common in literally one minute. There are huge living spaces, a delightful garden with pool, a secluded feel and a list of lovely extra areas including cellar and boot room.

This five-bedroom detached family house offers original period features, including high ceilings, fireplaces and windows. Wimbledon town centre and station are a short 10-minute minute walk away, making it an ideal home for commuting into the heart of the city.

This three-bedroom apartment has been fully refurbished but retains its period charm. Located in the North Wimbledon Conservation Area, it’s close to Wimbledon Park as well as the shops, bars and restaurants in Wimbledon Village and the town centre.

If you’re looking for a house from where you can literally hear the roars from The Championships, this house — with its six bedrooms and 123-foot garden — practically backs on to the AELTC.

