Five grand homes on the market in London’s smartest postcodes, as seen in Country Life

A truly impressive Victorian house in pristine condition, arranged over five floors.

There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two reception rooms and a roof terrace.

An elegant round ground and lower ground floor garden maisonette situated on one of London’s most famous squares.

There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

This elegant, stucco-fronted penthouse apartment has views over the square gardens. There are three bedrooms — including a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite — and two searate roof terraces.

A substantial family home located in a beautiful garden square between Knightsbridge and South Kensington.

This five bedroom house has three bathrooms and a large main reception room.

This pretty three-bedroom, three-bathroom mews house boasts excellent natural light.

There are exposed brick barrel-vaulted ceilings and a wealth of period features.

