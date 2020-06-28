Five incredible properties for sale which truly demand a ‘virtual viewing’

Take a look at our list of the five most popular virtual viewing properties of lockdown.

Viewing property online has never been more popular. Coronavirus lockdown stopped in-person viewing altogether for quite a while in Britain, and while vendors’ doors are open again it seems people are more comfortable letting their digital devices help them find the right place.

Unsurprisingly, ‘virtual viewings’ have become increasingly popular too. Modern software lets you click or tap your way through a house and get a feel for the flow of the place, while if you have a headset for your phone you can even work your way around in 3D — we wrote a piece here explaining how it works.

Some of the places are truly incredible to see, even if they might be a teensy, weensy bit out of your price range. Here, our property portal partners OnTheMarket have shared their five most popular ‘virtual viewing’ properties of lockdown.

A six-bedroom, six-storey house in a prime spot between Buckingham Palace and Belgrave Square has everything — including a life to take you between floors.

You can see the appeal of an online tour: this is the sort of home you’d expect to see in a glossy TV production, with extraordinary bathrooms and living spaces.

The house was once owned by Lord Heseltine, but has been entirely refurbished and now has everything from a gym and pool to a cinema woom and wine cellar.

For sale with Rokstone via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

This really is quite something and absolutely worth a look, from the Lamborghini in the driveway and through this 12-bedroom mansion — we can’t decide if its more Footballers’ Wives than Country Life, but whoever did the place out really went for it.

The rest of the 14,000sq ft house is just as extraordinary, though, a Tudor-style mansion where, in the words of the agents, ‘No expense has been spared… The attention to detail is meticulous and the finishes are sublime.’

The Best Cinema in the UK’ is the headline-grabbing element of this massive house near Chalfont St Giles; it’s said to have cost £1m to install and has won all sorts of awards. Our favourite bit, though? The real Royal Mail post box by the front door.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

This Victorian water tower has been converted into a very charming family home, with four bedrooms and fabulous views.

The roof terrace is a clear highlight, looking out across the Sussex skyline, but the rest of the house is designed and decorated in a hugely agreeable manner.

Special mention has to go to the room currently used as the home office: an 18’10” square space which takes up the entire third floor, with steps leading to the roof above.

For sale with Move Revolution via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

The penthouse suite at the top of Oceanic House — once headquarters of the White Star Line of Titanic fame — is as grand and impressive as you’d expect.

Huge picture windows give views over arguably the most interesting part of central London — this flat is just off Trafalgar Square.

The bedrooms and home office are gorgeously decked out, while there’s also a small roof terrace. What a place to enjoy a Friday afternoon sundowner.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Glencruitten House is a place which has featured in Country Life before, so it’s no surprise to see it being popular for online viewings.

The incredible Lorimer Library is the highlight, complete with its antique organ, but the rooms — especially the turret room with incredible views — are just as interesting.

The grounds at Glencruitten are glorious too — especially the lake with its own little boathouse.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.