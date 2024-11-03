Five magical homes for sale, from an equestrian dream property to a 17th century manor, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the last couple of weeks.

This six-bedroom home in a gorgeous country location has stables, tennis court, barn and eight acres — plus planning permission for a party barn and an indoor pool.

The location is worth noting, too: this is a truly rural spot, but close enough to the M4 at Reading and M3 at Basingstoke to make getting to and from relatively simple.

A dream home for equestrians, this house has stables, paddocks, a manege and even an automated horse walker.

Inside, this Georgian house has been completely stripped back and refurbished, offering a stylish and immaculate living space.

The sort of house that you dream of when you first think of heading out into the country, this 17th century home has a fine blend of original features with later additions and modern refurbishment.

London is under an hour away by train — but once you pass through the stone pillars at the entrance to the driveway, it’ll feel like worlds away.

In the village of Abbots Leigh, just west of Bristol, this six-bedroom home with a vast garden has been completely re-done by the present owners, with a huge amount of panache.

The views are fine, the rooms are cosy as well as smart, and the garden is a huge draw too.

The dazzling staircase alone will surely prompt buyers to sit up and take notice of this modern mansion in Oxshott, the incomparably well-heeled village on the outskirts of south-west London.

Just under an acre of land, but six bedrooms, seven bedrooms and a stylish indoor pool — actually, a stylish everything — make this something distinctive and special.

