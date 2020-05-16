Five magnificent country houses on semi-detached suburbia budgets

If you're after grandeur without a high-seven-figure budget, Northumberland is a county full of treasures, as these lovely country houses demonstrate.

If you’re spending £900,000 in north London, you’ll be lucky to find a nice three-bed semi — and in the swisher suburbs such as Hampstead, you’ll be looking at a flat. Even south of the river in places such as Croydon you won’t get a lot more.

Some might be able to push it further, and willing to go to £1.5 million, £2 million or beyond. And yet even at that level, they’ll find themselves clicking on five- or six-bed semis in Streatham and Twickenham; and if they’re after a swisher postcode then they’ll need to push up to £2.75m for a terraced in Chiswick, albeit a rather lovely one on the Thames.

Yet for those who are ready, willing and able to look north east, some quite stunning homes are on the market right now. Here’s our pick of some of the best.

The grand entrance hall alone looks likely to sell many people on this four-bedroom home in a village near Morpeth, one of the North East’s most famous market towns.

Built in 1912, this elegant home sits within 1.5 acres of gardens which wrap all around the property.

While many of the rooms impress with their fine Edwardian proportions, the kitchen is rather different: installed two years ago, it’s a glossy and tasteful room with a dining island, wine fridge and range cooker.

If you’re not keen on living in a remote, spot, this fine six-bedroom home in the lovely little town of Tweedmouth enjoys a great view of the famous viaduct over the river.

Actually two properties — Tower House and Tower House Cottage — this Georgian beauty has almost an acre of gardens, and is a short walk across the Old Bridge to the lovely town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, with its lovely shops, cafes and mainline railway station.

At present the ground floor of the house is used for the owners’ pottery business — the buyer could either carry on with this, set up something different or else return the whole place to residential use.

Gallowhill Hall was originally built in 1888 by Charles Perkins as a home for the Decies family, but it spent most of the 20th century being used as a school and a hospital.

The 8,000sq ft house — complete with a truly stunning orangery — was redeveloped and restored at the turn of the millennium, and the current owners took over in 2003.

The pictures here speak for themselves: this is a hugely impressive building that’s been lavishly decorated in an eyecatching, individual style. There are five bedrooms, one of which is located in the main central tower, and which has access to a reading room and a study (with 360 degree views) above.

If you’ve always hankered after a home with a flagpole, then look no further than this sprawling, eight-bedroom mansion with 18 acres of gardens, woodland and paddocks.

Glanton Pyke was originally built for the Mills family in the mid-18th century, but was taken on by Henry Collingwood in 1820 and remodelled by architect John Dobson. It remained in the Collingwood family until 1987, barring a spell in the war when it served as an officers’ mess.

The current owners restored the place beautifully — this is as grand a home as you could hope to find.

This six-bedroom former vicarage on the border with Cumbria is a huge Victorian property with rooms of grand and impressive proportions.

And yet, we can’t help thinking that you might not enjoy the full benefit — for in the six acres of grounds lies a simply outstanding log cabin summerhouse which looks like unbeatable fun to spend entertaining time in.

The main house could benefit from a little TLC, but any effort would be well-rewarded with fundamentals this good. There is even a stable block in the grounds, as well as woodland, a stream and and old ruined farm steading.

