Five simply stunning country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of this week's homes to appear via the pages of Country Life includes a magnificent New Forest townhouse and much more.

Gatcombe Court has origins dating back to medieval times, but is essentially Jacobean in design and character having been altered in the late 17th and 20th century.

There are 10 bedrooms, five reception rooms, and five separate cottages included in the sale. Not to mention that rather beautiful pool in an old walled garden.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Spinney is an exceptional late Victorian country house: elegant, well-proportioned and beautifully presented.

As well as the main house there are 10.5 acres of grounds and a courtyard complex with two-bedroom cottage, garden store/workshop, three loose boxes and a three-bay garage.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom home set in countryside not far off the A1, close to Sandy and Biggleswade.

This detached former lodge cottage, once part of the Ickwell Bury estate, sits in approximately 6.55 acres of part landscaped gardens and woodland.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the gorgeously-named village of Toot Baldon, a three-bedroom home in a rural location close to Oxford.

Yewtree Cottage dates to circa 1780 and has been lovingly restored with meticulous attention to detail and quality materials.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of Lymington’s finest town houses, situated on the south side of the High Street.

Four bedrooms, a heated pool, outbuildings, garage and wine cellar are among the many joys of this home.

For sale with Spencers. See more pictures and details for this property.