Five staggering country homes, all commutable to London, from £2.5m to £18m

Our pick of the homes to come to the market via Country Life this week focuses on a handful of absolutely magnificent homes.

A house on a huge scale (nine bedrooms, almost 7,000sq ft) yet which has a truly bucolic, relaxed feel to it despite being within the M25, close to the centre of Cobham.

The traditional architecture belies the fact that the home is only two years old.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Grade II-listed former rectory is as traditional as they come from the outside, but bursting with character within thanks to some fantastic work from the present owners.

It’s set within a couple of acres of gardens which almost completely encircle the house and ensure superb views from every room.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Original fireplaces, beamed ceilings, parquet flooring, exposed brickwork… this home in Ockham is a gorgeous country home that’s 40 minutes from London.

As well as the main house, there is a pool and spa complex which really lives up to the name, with a sauna, a full-on gym and outdoor seating areas.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 98-acre estate on the outskirts of the picture-perfect village of Chiddingfold, close to Haslemere and Godalming and easily commutable to London.

There are touches of Gothic flair in the mid-19th century house at the heart of the property, with turrets, towers and arched windows. Breathtaking.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

This modernist mansion is in Coombe, near to Kington upon Thames and just minutes from Richmond Park.

Huge amounts of space, copious natural light and the sort of indoor pool you’d expect to find at a top-end boutique hotel give real wow factor to this seven-bedroom property.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.