Five truly wonderful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our list of homes to come to the market via Country Life this week include a wonderful old Hampshire house and a mini-estate in Devon.

A picture-perfect, Grade II-listed country house in the Arts & Crafts style, located close to Winchester but with lovely views across the downs.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A late 20th century home built in the Palladian style, with a fittingly ornate interior to match its grand exterior — and its setting in almost 100 acres of rolling Devon countryside.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A barn conversion where the barn is front and centre in the design, from the thatched roof to the innumberable exposed beams within — and yet the whole place still has a smart, modern feel.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hadham Grange is a wonderful country house set in over 16 acres of land, originally dating from the late 16th century, but with 20th century additions.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exquisite four-bedroom home that’s just bursting with character, from the wonderful old chimneys to the leaded windows and the walled garden.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.