Five truly wonderful homes, from £750k to £13.5 million, as seen in Country Life

From a house set right above one of Devon's best beaches to a stunning Hampshire estate, we look at some of the best homes to hit the market via Country Life this week.
Cornwall — £4,000,000
The Cellars is an enchanting six-bedroom property nestled in the serene landscape of North Cornwall, four miles from Padstow.
Stunning views of Harlyn Bay are seen from every room in this six-bedroom house which has its own slipway and direct beach access.
Northamptonshire — £3,000,000
A Grade I listed 16th century manor house that has been extended in the 18th and 21st centuries, in the centre of Gayton.
There are six bedrooms and a superb, secluded garden in a setting that combines tranquility and beauty with village charm — and all just 15 minutes from Northampton.
Hampshire — £13,500,000
Shawford Park is one of the finest small estates in Hampshire, with a fabulous 17th century house at its heart.
There are also gardens, parkland and over a mile of fishing rights on the River Itchen.
Devon — £3,000,000
A house built for its location and views, sitting right on the Salcombe Estuary just under two miles from Kingsbridge.
The views speak for themselves, but it’s also a beautifully-appointed house within, featuring a huge open-plan living space as well as a family room and office.
Cornwall — £750,000
At the price of a suburban semi, this glorious house set in a tucked-away spot in unspoilt woodland is full of potential.
Work needs doing, but the rewards for getting stuck in are self-evident: this is a charming, characterful home in nine acres of delightful countryside.
