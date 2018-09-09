Four fine properties from just £325,000, as seen in Country Life

This week's round-up include three properties under £500,000 – though at one of them you'll need to build – and a superb Kent mansion.
Salisbury – £350,000
An impressive and very spacious maisonette, laid out over three floors and forming part of a Grade II* listed building, located in the heart of the Cathedral Close.
For sale with Myddleton Major. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £500,000
A rare opportunity to reserve one of a pair of luxurious 4/5 bedroom newly built detached houses with gardens backing directly onto a 2.5 acre paddock which is available for use.
For sale with Smart Property. See more pictures and details about this property.
Kent – £2,500,000
An immaculately presented, Listed Grade II, 16th Century house with detached 2 bedroom barn conversion, set in an idyllic position, with 360° views over its own gardens and paddocks and surrounding farmland.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Hampshire – £325,0000
A desirable setting with planning consent.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
